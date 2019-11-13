Stephen A. Smith Tells Colin Kaepernick To ‘Shut Up And Play’ Ahead Of Private NFL Workout

Colin Kaepernick will be working out for NFL teams this Saturday (November 16) in Atlanta.

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith is reporting that only two things can stop the blackballed quarterback from being signed.

The first is obvious. If his physical skills are not up to par, then he can’t play the position. It’s as simple as that.

The other thing is, as Smith says:

"The other thing that could be a hindrance is if he opens his damn mouth and starts talking too much and scares these teams off and gives them the indication that more of what transpired -- what led to all of this -- will continue forward."

The “thing” Smith won’t mention by name, the “more of what transpired” is Kap’s protest of racial injustice and the killing of unarmed people of color by the police in America.

It’s not so hard to say, Stephen A.

Interesting that standing up for the fair and equal treatment of people is an idea that “scares teams off.”

Smith went on to offer Kap some advice:

“He needs to shut up. No Instagram. No Twitter. No anything. Show up Saturday, work out. Don't say a word before then.”

No doubt those racists who don’t want Kap in the league love that Smith essentially told Kap to “shut up and play.”

A common refrain from those who selectively choose which politics they want with their sports and which they don’t.

A disappointing position by Smith, but he has been largely disappointing on issues related to Kap.

It will be interesting to see what parameters or restrictions an NFL team would place on Kap if he were to sign.

If that is a condition of his signing, what will Kap do?

Time will tell. Stay tuned.