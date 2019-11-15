Carmelo Anthony Gets Another Shot To Play In The NBA, Will Reportedly Sign Non-Guaranteed Deal With The Trail Blazers

The 10 time All-Star and six-time All-NBA forward was signed to a non-guaranteed contract by the Portland Trail Blazers, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski .

Melo has been in a basketball wasteland since he was traded from the Houston Rockets to the Chicago Bulls in a salary dump early last season.

Many fans and people around the league, including players, believed Melo got a raw deal and was scapegoated in Houston.

The Syracuse product accepted his role with the Rockets and came off the bench for the first time in his Hall of Fame career.

Melo has kept in shape, frequently posting workout videos on social media.

The Trail Blazers, off to a slow start this season, are in desperate need of some scoring punch off the bench. Particularly when Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum are off the floor.

Plus, the injury to Zach Collins opens up an immediate roster spot at power forward.

Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes reported that Damian Lillard was consulted about potentially bringing Melo on board, and he was in support of Melo joining the squad.