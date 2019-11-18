BlackLove: LeBron Thanks Wife Savannah For Allowing Him To Be Great

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
LeBron James is arguably the greatest player of all time. No worse than top three. The man who has done it all on the court is also a pillar in the community.
But all of the acknowledgments and platitudes wouldn’t be possible without his wife, Savannah.
You know the saying. “Behind every great man is a great woman.”
Bron took time out to thank Savannah on Instagram over the weekend, saying in part:
“The only reason why I can do what I do at the highest level both on and off the floor is my because my best friend got my back regardless the outcome!”
Related: LeBron James Calls His Wife, Savannah ‘The Engine’ While Wearing Matchy Grey Designer Looks
The leaders of the #JamesGang looked good in their matching grey fits, showing beautiful black love.
Bron often generates polarizing conversation. Not because he is divisive. But because the media machine, and how we talk about public figures is.
What does not seem to be up for much debate is, the success he has enjoyed and the work he’s done for those that are less fortunate wouldn’t be possible without Savannah.
That’s what anyone would want in a partner. Shared love and the opportunity for each person to be the best versions of themselves.
If he’s publicly acknowledging that, so should we. Kudos to Bron, Savannah, and the #JamesGang.
(Photo: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated)
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
"When my teacher asks me a question thinking I'm not paying attention, but I get it right."
COMMENTS