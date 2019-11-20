LeBron James Makes Triple-Double History Becoming First Ever To Record Feat Against All 30 Teams

Written by Jarod Hector

LeBron James made history again on Tuesday night (November 19) in the Lakers’ 112-107 victory over the Thunder. According to ESPN Stats & Info, James became the first player in NBA history to record at least one triple-double against all 30 teams.

Here's the full list courtesy of @EliasSports in case you were curious! pic.twitter.com/kBRAE5MbHq — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 20, 2019

Bron finished the game with 25 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists. It was the 86th triple-double of his legendary career, which is the fifth most of all-time. As is generally the case with such a unique stat, Bron was unaware he made history. "I had no idea," James said after the win, via ESPN. "Coach [Frank] Vogel came in here and said congratulations. I was like, I thought he was joking about my seven turnovers because I've been taking care of the ball so much. He said first player in NBA history to have a triple-double versus 30 teams, every team, so I was like, 'OK. That's pretty cool.'" He shared this sweet text exchange from his mom celebrating his historic accomplishment on instagram:

Related: LeBron James Makes Time's 100 Most Influential List For The Fourth Time As great as Bron is, you would think making history is routine. But even he is amazed at what he’s been able to do for so long. "I really don't know what to think about it, to be honest," James continued. "I've had some great teammates and coaches that have put me in position to be able to facilitate. My teammates have made shots for me throughout my career. Coaches have put me in position to be successful scoring the ball, and I've tried to read and react the ball off the rim as far as getting the rebounds, and hopefully throughout all those triple-doubles, I hope I got a winning record in those games because that is what's most important. I really don't know what to really think about it. It's a pretty cool stat to know. I'm glad it happened in a win." The four-time league MVP is averaging 25 points, 11.2 assists and 7.6 boards in his 17th NBA season. The Lakers are off to their best start in years with the best record in the league at 12-2 and number one in point differential.