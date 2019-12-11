Orlando Scandrick Says Patriots Would Check Visiting Team Hotels For Playbooks and Game Plans

The New England Patriots are involved in another “cheating” scandal and NFL free agent Orlando Scandrick has more info to add.

First, a team videographer was caught taping the Cincinnati Bengals’ sideline during their game against Cleveland on Sunday (December 8).

To add on to the Patriots as “cheaters” narrative, in an appearance on The Herd with Colin Cowherd, Scandrick said:

“The Patriots send someone to the visiting team's hotel to look for any sensitive information that may have been left behind.”

Patriots’ head coach Bill Belicheck has come out and denied any involvement with the videographer, according to ESPN.

"We're competitive and we'll try to be competitive in every area," Belichick said during a conference call with Cincinnati media Tuesday morning. "But we don't knowingly, intentionally want to do anything that's across the line.

"But since that's [Spygate] happened, I'd say we've tried to keep a good distance behind the line and not maybe take it as far as we would might have in the past. But it's never really fundamentally changed there."

The Patriots insist nothing untoward was going on. The videographer was allegedly capturing video for a series on employees that is featured on the team's website.

Of course the Patriots were infamously punished for the “Spygate” incident in 2007, where Belichick was fined $500,000 and the Patriots were docked a first-round pick in the 2008 draft after a team employee was caught recording footage of the Green Bay Packers and the New York Jets. A thorough league investigation found eight tapes of game footage and written notes on scouting information accumulated over the seven previous seasons.

Patriots fans will have you believe that the league is persecuting them and it's all because of their success.

Maybe.

Or maybe this team always seems to be involved in suspicious activities vis a vis recording other teams.