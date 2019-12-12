NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell Says 'We've Moved On' From Colin Kaepernick

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell addressed the Colin Kaepernick situation during a press conference at the league meetings on Wednesday (December 11), calling the infamous workout, a “credible” and “unique” opportunity that Kaep chose not to take.

“It was a unique opportunity, a credible opportunity,” Goodell said. “He chose not to take it, and I understand that.” Goodell added, the league has “moved on.”

It has been well documented that the NFL hastily put together a workout for Kaep, to take place at the Atlanta Falcons’ facility in November.

As both sides were working to finalize the details, communication broke down and Kaep and his team opted to hold his own workout at a high school.

Both sides didn’t trust each other from the very beginning.

Kaep’s camp believed the rushed nature and odd timing was a “PR stunt” and they had no real interest in providing an opportunity.

The NFL believed that Kaep and his camp were not interested in making this about football but rather a platform for the quarterback to continue his protest of racial injustices and systematic oppression.

Following the workout Kaep organized he aimed pointed comments directly at the NFL and Goodell, saying:

“We all know why I came out here: to show you today, in front of everybody, we have nothing to hide,” he said. “So we’re waiting for the 32 owners, the 32 teams, Roger Goodell, all of them, to stop running. Stop running from the truth, stop running from the people.”

Since the workout Kaep has not received any interest from the teams that were present. All 32 teams received the footage from the workout, but he remains unemployed.

Barring something miraculous, the comments by Goodell on Wednesday seemed to have closed the matter.