Tennis.com Names Serena Williams Their Women’s Player Of The Decade

It should be no surprise that the “Greatest of All Time” is also the greatest of the decade.

Tennis.com named Serena Williams its Women’s Player of The Decade.

The list of accomplishments is staggering and she dominated her peers in a way nobody else has.

Williams earned 12 Grand Slam singles titles, she spent 236 weeks at No. 1, an Olympic gold medal and came within three sets of attaining a calendar-year Grand Slam.

The GOAT overcame a myriad of personal and health challenges to contest at least one Grand Slam final in all 10 years. Between the summers of 2012 and 2015, Williams went 8–0 in Grand Slam finals, completing her second Serena Slam in the process.

With so many signature moments during the decade, perhaps 2012 was her best?

Williams won seven titles including Wimbledon and the US Open. She also won the WTA Championships and her first singles Olympics gold, capped off by a thorough beatdown of Maria Sharapova 6-0, 6-1 in the final. She joined Steffi Graf as the only women to complete a career Golden Slam.

Or was it 2015?

She won the Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and was three sets away from the calendar slam.

Williams surpassed Chris Evert for third-most weeks ranked world no. 1. She finished the year at no. 1, and held the ranking for the entire year. Williams became the first person since Steffi Graf in 1990 to hold the top ranking for two consecutive years. It was the fifth time that Williams ended as the number 1 player for the year. She was also voted WTA Player Of The Year for the seventh time in her career.

That’s the thing with Serena. There are too many great moments to choose from.

Now 38, a wife, and a mother, Serena continues to defy what we think is possible for a human being’s pursuit of excellence.

In what will undoubtedly be her final decade playing tennis upcoming, she will be seeking that elusive 24th Grand Slam title tying Margaret Court for the all-time mark, and if she has her way, adding a few more and putting it well out of reach for those youngsters nipping at her heels.