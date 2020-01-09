Atlanta Hawks Star Trae Young Eliminates More Than $1 Million Of Medical Debt For City Residents

Trae Young

The face of the franchise said, “giving back to this community is extremely important to me.”

Trae Young, the star of the Atlanta Hawks, has wiped out more than $1 million in medical debt for residents in Atlanta, according to TMZ. The second-year NBA player teamed up with RIP Medical Debt, a nonprofit that takes care of past-due medical debts.

Through his foundation, Young made a donation of $10,000, which translates to $1,059,186.39 in medical debt getting erased, helping 570 people in need.

RIP Medical Debt uses donations to buy large bundles of medical debt and then forgive that debt with no tax consequences to donors or recipients.

Young has been embraced wholeheartedly by the city of Atlanta since his arrival in 2018. 

"The city of Atlanta has welcomed me with open arms," Young said in a statement. "Giving back to this community is extremely important to me. I hope these families can find a bit of relief knowing that their bills have been taken care of as we enter the New Year."

TMZ spoke with Young's dad, Rayford, who said, "[Trae] understands where he came from. He understands everyone is not in a position he's in."

Kudos to Trae on a good deed. It’s always good to see people helping others.

(Photo: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

