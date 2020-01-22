Police Officer Who Filmed Disturbing Viral Video Of Handcuffed Delonte West Gets Suspended

Written by Jarod Hector

The cop who recorded the video of ex-NBA player Delonte West being questioned in handcuffs has been suspended, according to the Associated Press. Police in Prince Georges County Maryland say they learned an officer shot video of West sitting on the curb and that it was circulating on social media. An investigation ensued, and the suspension was announced on Tuesday (January 21).

West suffers from bipolar disorder and was seen in two videos that went viral over the last few days. In one video West was seen getting beat up on the streets of Washington, D.C, outside of a casino and the other is the aforementioned where he’s handcuffed and being questioned by police.

West played sevens seasons in the NBA after he was drafted by the Boston Celtics in the 2004 NBA Draft. He played three seasons with the Celtics and was traded to the Seattle Supersonics in 2007. He went on to play for Sonics and Cleveland Cavaliers, then made a return to the Celtics before finishing his NBA career with the Dallas Mavericks in 2011-12. Former teammates and coaches are trying to offer West help in what is clearly a disturbing and distressing situation.