LeBron Shares First Public Statement On Kobe: ‘Heartbroken And Devastated’

Written by Zayda Rivera

LeBron James wrote a heartfelt message on Instagram about the passing of his “brother” Kobe Bryant. “I’m not ready but here I go,” he began. James wrote about the difficulty to write the post because each time he tried “I begin crying again just thinking about you, niece Gigi and the friendship/bond/brotherhood we had!”

Bryant, 41, died in a helicopter crash on Sunday (Jan. 26) along with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others. “I literally just heard your voice Sunday morning before I left Philly to head back to LA,” James wrote. “Didn’t think for one bit in a million years that would be the last conversation we’d have. WTF!!”

James continued, “I’m heartbroken and devastated my brother!! Man I love you big bro.” The Los Angeles Lakers forward added his condolences to Bryant’s family. “My heart goes to Vanessa and the kids. I promise you I’ll continue your legacy man! You mean so much to us all here especially #LakerNation and it’s my responsibility to put this shit on my back and keep it going!! Please give me the strength from the heavens above and watch over me! I got US here!” James wrote.

The NBA star finished his emotional messages with: “Until we meet again my brother!!” The night before the NBA legend’s untimely death, James surpassed him in career points scored. Bryant wrote him a congratulatory tweet, which would be his last. “Continuing to move the game forward @KingJames,” Bryant tweeted on Jan. 25. “Much respect my brother."

Continuing to move the game forward @KingJames. Much respect my brother 💪🏾 #33644 — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) January 26, 2020