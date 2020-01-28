LeBron Shares First Public Statement On Kobe: ‘Heartbroken And Devastated’

CLEVELAND, OH - FEBRUARY 10: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers greets Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half at Quicken Loans Arena on February 10, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory copyright notice. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images) *** Local Caption ***LeBron James; Kobe Bryant

“I literally just heard your voice Sunday morning.”

Published Yesterday

Written by Zayda Rivera

LeBron James wrote a heartfelt message on Instagram about the passing of his “brother” Kobe Bryant.

“I’m not ready but here I go,” he began. 

James wrote about the difficulty to write the post because each time he tried “I begin crying again just thinking about you, niece Gigi and the friendship/bond/brotherhood we had!”

Bryant, 41, died in a helicopter crash on Sunday (Jan. 26) along with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others. 

“I literally just heard your voice Sunday morning before I left Philly to head back to LA,” James wrote. “Didn’t think for one bit in a million years that would be the last conversation we’d have. WTF!!”

I’m Not Ready but here I go. Man I sitting here trying to write something for this post but every time I try I begin crying again just thinking about you, niece Gigi and the friendship/bond/brotherhood we had! I literally just heard your voice Sunday morning before I left Philly to head back to LA. Didn’t think for one bit in a million years that would be the last conversation we’d have. WTF!! I’m heartbroken and devastated my brother!! 😢😢😢😢💔. Man I love you big bro. My heart goes to Vanessa and the kids. I promise you I’ll continue your legacy man! You mean so much to us all here especially #LakerNation💜💛 and it’s my responsibility to put this shit on my back and keep it going!! Please give me the strength from the heavens above and watch over me! I got US here! There’s so much more I want to say but just can’t right now because I can’t get through it! Until we meet again my brother!! #Mamba4Life❤️🙏🏾 #Gigi4Life❤️🙏🏾

James continued, “I’m heartbroken and devastated my brother!! Man I love you big bro.”

The Los Angeles Lakers forward added his condolences to Bryant’s family. 

“My heart goes to Vanessa and the kids. I promise you I’ll continue your legacy man! You mean so much to us all here especially #LakerNation and it’s my responsibility to put this shit on my back and keep it going!! Please give me the strength from the heavens above and watch over me! I got US here!” James wrote. 

The NBA star finished his emotional messages with: “Until we meet again my brother!!” 

The night before the NBA legend’s untimely death, James surpassed him in career points scored. Bryant wrote him a congratulatory tweet, which would be his last. 

“Continuing to move the game forward @KingJames,” Bryant tweeted on Jan. 25. “Much respect my brother."

(Photo: Jason Miller/Getty Images)

