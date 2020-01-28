LeBron Shares First Public Statement On Kobe: ‘Heartbroken And Devastated’

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
LeBron James wrote a heartfelt message on Instagram about the passing of his “brother” Kobe Bryant.
“I’m not ready but here I go,” he began.
James wrote about the difficulty to write the post because each time he tried “I begin crying again just thinking about you, niece Gigi and the friendship/bond/brotherhood we had!”
Bryant, 41, died in a helicopter crash on Sunday (Jan. 26) along with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others.
“I literally just heard your voice Sunday morning before I left Philly to head back to LA,” James wrote. “Didn’t think for one bit in a million years that would be the last conversation we’d have. WTF!!”
James continued, “I’m heartbroken and devastated my brother!! Man I love you big bro.”
The Los Angeles Lakers forward added his condolences to Bryant’s family.
“My heart goes to Vanessa and the kids. I promise you I’ll continue your legacy man! You mean so much to us all here especially #LakerNation and it’s my responsibility to put this shit on my back and keep it going!! Please give me the strength from the heavens above and watch over me! I got US here!” James wrote.
RELATED: Emotional Video Shows LeBron Reflect On Kobe After Passing Him On All-Time Scoring List Hours Before Bryant’s Death
The NBA star finished his emotional messages with: “Until we meet again my brother!!”
The night before the NBA legend’s untimely death, James surpassed him in career points scored. Bryant wrote him a congratulatory tweet, which would be his last.
“Continuing to move the game forward @KingJames,” Bryant tweeted on Jan. 25. “Much respect my brother."
(Photo: Jason Miller/Getty Images)
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
"When my teacher asks me a question thinking I'm not paying attention, but I get it right."
COMMENTS