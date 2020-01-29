Vanessa Bryant Reportedly Can’t ‘Finish A Sentence Without Crying’

Written by BET Staff

The world has been sending prayers and love to Vanessa Bryant after her husband Kobe Bryant and their 13-year-old daughter Gianna died in a plane crash. Vanessa has not made any public statements since the tragic incident and her Instagram page has been set to private. However, a family friend and insiders are filling PEOPLE in on her condition.



A friend of the family tells the magazine, “It’s an extremely difficult and devastating time for Vanessa and the whole family.

An insider said, “She can hardly keep it together. She can’t finish a sentence without crying. But she is working very hard to pull it together for the other girls. She now has to be the strong one.”



Another source also adds, Vanessa “is surrounded by people who love her and love Kobe. She has a good support system. She is relying on her faith. She is not alone. But she will be grieving this for a very long time.”

Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, along with seven other people, were killed on Sunday, January 26 while taking a helicopter to the Mamba Academy for basketball practice in nearby Thousand Oaks. The aircraft crashed in Calabasas and killed everyone on board.



The cause of the crash is under investigation.