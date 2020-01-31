LeBron James And Anthony Davis Get Kobe Bryant Tattoos

Kobe Bryant was a huge inspiration for anyone who ventured into basketball -- and for the Lakers, his impact is even more powerful. Therefore, Los Angeles Lakers stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis found a beautiful way to honor the 41-year-old who lost his life in a helicopter crash. They both got tattoos for Kobe.

A short video shows LeBron getting a snake tattoo, which appears to be a reference to Bryant’s “Black Mamba“ nickname, along with the words, “Mamba 4 Life.”



See below:

