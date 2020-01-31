LeBron James And Anthony Davis Get Kobe Bryant Tattoos

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 03: Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) and Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) stand in the forecourt during the New Orleans Pelicans vs Los Angeles Lakers NBA basketball game on January 03, 2019, at Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Published 21 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

Kobe Bryant was a huge inspiration for anyone who ventured into basketball -- and for the Lakers, his impact is even more powerful. Therefore, Los Angeles Lakers stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis found a beautiful way to honor the 41-year-old who lost his life in a helicopter crash. They both got tattoos for Kobe.

A short video shows LeBron getting a snake tattoo, which appears to be a reference to Bryant’s “Black Mamba“ nickname, along with the words, “Mamba 4 Life.” 


See below:

TMZ reports, James, 35, will reveal the tattoo on Friday at Staples Center. The Lakers will be playing against the Portland Trailblazers, their first home game since Bryant’s death.

Anthony Davis reportedly also got a tattoo in honor of Kobe. See the image below from artist Vanessa Aurelia, who declined to comment to TMZ about Davis’ tattoo.

We are all excited to see the Lakers return to the court. Kobe Bryant’s spirit will definitely be in the building.

(Photo: Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

