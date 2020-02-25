Tearful Michael Jordan Speaking On 'Little Brother' Kobe Bryant Was One Of The Memorial’s Most Powerful Moments

NBA legend Michael Jordan delivered an emotional and heartfelt speech dedicated to late basketball icon Kobe Bryant and shared some surprising secrets about their relationship.

During the official memorial for Kobe and Gianna Bryant at the Staples Center in Los Angeles California a tearful speech from Kobe's former mentor turned good friend was one of the afternoon’s most powerful moments.

From the moment Jordan made his walk towards the podium, he began crying. He kicked off his speech by thanking Vanessa Bryant for the invitation to speak on Kobe's legacy.

"I'm grateful to Vanessa and the Bryant family for the opportunity to speak today. I'm grateful to be here to honor Gigi and celebrate the gift that Kobe gave us all," Jordan started.

He continued, "Maybe it surprises people that Kobe and I were very close friends, but we were very close friends. Kobe was my dear friend; he was like a little brother," Jordan stated. "Everyone wanted to talk about comparisons between he and I. I just wanted to talk about Kobe."

Jordan then detailed Bryant's passion for all things basketball, and life.

"He used to call me, text me, 11:30 [at night], 2, o'clock, 3 o'clock in the morning, talking about post-up moves, footwork and sometimes, the triangle. At first, it was an aggravation, but then it turned into a certain passion. This kid had passion like you would never know. It's an amazing thing about passion- if you love something, if you have a strong passion for something, you would go to the extreme to try to understand, or try to get it."

Later in the speech, Jordan went on to detail how Kobe was an inspiration to him, and how he regarded the late 41-year-old athlete as a "brother."

"What Kobe Bryant was to me, was the inspiration that someone truly cared about either how I played the game, or the way that he wanted to play the game. He wanted to be the best basketball player that he could be. And as I got to know him, I wanted to be the best big brother that I could be.

"That's what I loved about the kid... I admired him because [of] his passion, you rarely see someone who is looking to try and improve each and everyday, not just in sports, but as a parent, [and] as a husband. I am inspired by what he shared, and what he's done with Vanessa and with his kids."