NBA Star Steph Curry Diagnosed With The Flu

If you've been waiting to see Steph Curry dominate the court after a lengthy absence, you might be waiting a little while longer. The Golden State Warriors guard has the flu and has been placed on the team’s injured list after only one game -- which was his return performance after being out four months with a hand injury.

Warriors team physician Robert Nied said in a statement on Saturday (March 9), “This morning Stephen Curry was diagnosed with influenza A by a positive viral testing.”

However, he made it clear that the 31-year-old does not have the coronavirus, “We have identified his probable source contact, who is not part of basketball operations. He has no specific risk factors for COVID-19. He has the seasonal flu.”

Warriors coach Steve Kerr told reporters that Curry had no visible symptoms on Friday, March 6. “I was with Steph [on Friday] in practice and also in Oakland yesterday afternoon, and he was fine,” Kerr said. “So he woke up this morning feeling sick. I know his young son was sick for a couple of days, so he probably got it from his son, but our doctors checked him out, and it is the basic flu.”

Meanwhile, the NBA has given its franchises a Tuesday deadline to have precautionary measures in place, ESPN reports. The league wants teams to have an infectious disease specialist on call, as well as a testing facility for coronavirus, and the names of essential NBA employees who have had close contact with players. In addition it is looking for teams to have plans for scaled down traveling parties.

The NBA has already reportedly advised players to avoid high fives, replacing them with fist bumps instead.

LA Lakers superstar LeBron James responded to the NBA’s possible contingency plan to play its games without fans in arenas, telling reporters: "I ain't playing. If I ain't got the fans in the crowd, that's who I play for. I play for my teammates, the fans, that's what it's all about.”