NBA Considers Moving Games Over Coronavirus Fears

The NBA’s Board of Governors was set to speak with the commissioner’s office on Wednesday (March 11) to decide whether to move certain games to NBA cities that have yet to suffer major outbreaks.

According to ESPN, if the virus clusters and forces a team out of its city, there’s been discussion about moving games to the away opponent’s arena if that city hasn’t suffered an outbreak. There’s also discussion of hosting neutral site games. Unfortunately, the coronavirus is quickly spreading all over the country. More than 40 states have reported infections, according to The Washington Post.

The proposed plan is just one of a number of possibilities, which also include moving fans from buildings for games, or even suspending game operations for a period of time.

Two additional calls are also set up for Thursday for team presidents and general managers.

The NBA has already eliminated media from locker rooms, in what the league describes as only a temporary measure in the wake of the outbreak.



Earlier in the week, LeBron James said he will not play without an audience, saying he plays “for the fans.” He has since backtracked, saying, “If they feel that it’s best for the safety of the players, safety of the franchise, safety of the league to mandate that, then we’ll all listen to it,” according to the Post.

Meanwhile, despite huge anticipation of the NCAA Men’s and Women’s Division I Basketball Tournaments, the association has decided to hold the competitions, but only with “essential staff and limited family attendance,” president Mark Emmert announced late Wednesday.

“While I understand how disappointing this is for all fans of our sports, my decision is based on the current understanding of how COVID-19 is progressing in the United States,” Emmert said in a statement on the NCAA website. “This decision is in the best interest of public health, including that of coaches, administrators, fans and, most importantly, our student-athletes.”

Emmert’s decision came down after a recommendation from the NCAA COVID-19 advisory panel. Also after Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said he would prohibit fans from tournament games scheduled for Cleveland and Dayton.



Selection for the 68-team men’s competition is set for Sunday. The 64-team women’s selection will be announced Monday.