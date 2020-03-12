LeBron James Says NBA Suspension Just Adds To A Year Of Sorrow

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - MARCH 01: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts during the first half against the New Orleans Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center on March 01, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

The league announced on Wednesday it will cease playing games due to coronavirus.

LeBron James is reacting to the NBA suspending its season due to the coronavirus.

The Los Angeles Lakers superstar previously said he wouldn’t play if fans weren’t in attendance but is changing his tune now that there’s more information about the seriousness of the global pandemic. Now he, like many others, just wants to cancel 2020 all together.

"Man we cancelling sporting events, school, office work, etc etc. What we really need to cancel is 2020! Damn it's been a rough 3 months,” James tweeted. “God bless and stay safe."

The NBA suspended the season after Utah Jazz players Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell tested positive for the coronavirus. The pandemic just adds to an already tough 2020.

Basketball suffered the tragic loss of Kobe Bryant in a helicopter crash in January, with LeBron and millions of others left "heartbroken" by the death of his fellow Lakers great.

Photo: Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

