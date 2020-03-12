LeBron James Says NBA Suspension Just Adds To A Year Of Sorrow

LeBron James is reacting to the NBA suspending its season due to the coronavirus.

The Los Angeles Lakers superstar previously said he wouldn’t play if fans weren’t in attendance but is changing his tune now that there’s more information about the seriousness of the global pandemic. Now he, like many others, just wants to cancel 2020 all together.

"Man we cancelling sporting events, school, office work, etc etc. What we really need to cancel is 2020! Damn it's been a rough 3 months,” James tweeted. “God bless and stay safe."