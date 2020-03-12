LeBron James Says NBA Suspension Just Adds To A Year Of Sorrow

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
LeBron James is reacting to the NBA suspending its season due to the coronavirus.
The Los Angeles Lakers superstar previously said he wouldn’t play if fans weren’t in attendance but is changing his tune now that there’s more information about the seriousness of the global pandemic. Now he, like many others, just wants to cancel 2020 all together.
"Man we cancelling sporting events, school, office work, etc etc. What we really need to cancel is 2020! Damn it's been a rough 3 months,” James tweeted. “God bless and stay safe."
Man we cancelling sporting events, school, office work, etc etc. What we really need to cancel is 2020! 🤦🏾♂️. Damn it’s been a rough 3 months. God bless and stay safe🙏🏾— LeBron James (@KingJames) March 12, 2020
The NBA suspended the season after Utah Jazz players Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell tested positive for the coronavirus. The pandemic just adds to an already tough 2020.
Basketball suffered the tragic loss of Kobe Bryant in a helicopter crash in January, with LeBron and millions of others left "heartbroken" by the death of his fellow Lakers great.
Photo: Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images
