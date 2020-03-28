Carmelo Anthony Shares Incredible Story Of How LeBron James Once Saved Him From Drowning

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 20: Carmelo Anthony #7 of the Houston Rockets shakes hands with his good friend LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers after the Lakers' home opener against the Houston Rockets at Staples Center in Los Angeles on Saturday, October 20, 2018. The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Houston Rockets 124-115. (Photo by Kevin Sullivan/Digital First Media/Orange County Register via Getty Images)

He shared the near-death experience during a FaceTime with Dwyane Wade.

Published Yesterday

Written by Paul Meara

With the coronavirus pandemic halting all sports for the time being, players have been passing the time doing the next best thing: hopping on each other’s social media accounts.

For Carmelo Anthony and retired Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade, they’ve decided to spend time speaking with one another on Instagram Live.

During a Friday (March 27) session, Wade prompted the Portland Trail Blazers forward to share an incredible story with fans from their infamous Banana Boat crew vacation.

According to Melo, LeBron James saved him while their group was swimming in the ocean. After a strong current began to pull Anthony out to sea, James jumped off the boat to grab his friend and swim him back to safety.

"I look up and the current is taking me into the middle of the ocean, opposite from the boat," Anthony said. "Then I look up at the boat and I see Bron, Bron jumps off the boat like he's MacGyver. He jumps off the boat into the water. He was bringing me back with one arm. He's swimming with the other arm, and he's carrying in one arm."

James, a three-time NBA champion and 16-time All-Star, who is once again having an MVP-caliber NBA season at age 35. That said, Wade believes that him rescuing Carmelo is just as impressive.

"That was special," Anthony said. "He saved my life. Yo Bron, I appreciate that. You saved my life that day."

Watch and listen to the full story below.

Photo: Kevin Sullivan/Digital First Media/Orange County Register via Getty Images

