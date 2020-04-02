Here’s How Stephen Curry Continues To Play Basketball

Even before the coronavirus pandemic halted the NBA season, Steph Curry had been sidelined for four months due to a hand injury. Once he was back on the court, he had to take time off after catching the flu. Soon after, COVID-19 hit.

Nonetheless, the Golden State Warriors star is still playing basketball.



The Wall Street Journal reports, his wife Ayesha Curry ordered a Spalding hoop to be installed in their Bay Area, California driveway.

And after five long hours, Curry managed to get it installed.

The Golden State Warriors player said about the installation, “I was very confident in myself going in. That was shot down pretty quick.”



While the 32-year-old is still making sure he can play ball, he and his wife are also helping people through the crisis. Last month, they announced they were assisting the Oakland, California school system via their Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation to provide more than one million meals to students who are not in school due to COVID-19.



Watch the video below.