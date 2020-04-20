Kobe Bryant Crash Victims’ Families Join Vanessa Bryant’s Wrongful Death Lawsuit

In late February, Vanessa Bryant filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the owner of the helicopter company in the crash that killed her husband Kobe Bryant and her 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Bryant.

Now the families of four of the other victims have joined Bryant’s lawsuit.



According to TMZ, the families of Alyssa Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, John Altobelli and Christina Mauser claim their loved ones died due to the helicopter company’s negligent behavior. Their lawsuit says they have suffered “insurmountable amount of anguish on every level -- physical, emotional, mental and otherwise ... for which the families want damages, both over their own turmoil, but also for what their loved ones could have earned themselves if they had survived the crash and continued to work.”



The Los Angeles Times reports Bryant’s complaint, which was filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court against Fillmore-based Island Express Holding Corp. and Island Express Helicopter, alleges that pilot Ara Zobayan, who also died in the crash, failed “to use ordinary care in piloting the subject aircraft” and was negligent.

The lawsuit also stated, “Defendant Island Express Helicopters authorized, directed and/or permitted a flight with full knowledge that the subject helicopter was flying into unsafe weather conditions.”



Additionally, TMZ reports the helicopter company may go bankrupt because their insurance policy cannot cover the damages.

On January 26, Kobe and Gianna were headed to a basketball tournament at Mamba Academy in California when they died in a helicopter crash. Seven others, Payton Chester, Sarah Chester, Alyssa Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, John Altobelli, Christina Mauser, and the helicopter’s pilot, Ara Zobayan, died in the fatal crash as well.