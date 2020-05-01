Here's Why Michael Jordan Reportedly Turned Down $100M To Appear At A Two-Hour Event

Since he retired, Michael Jordan has largely ducked the public spotlight, and according to a former agent, his privacy is so important to him, he’s turned down huge payouts to appear at public events.

On Wednesday (April 29), David Falk, the basketball legend’s former agent, appeared on WFAN’s Boomer and Gio and shared an example of how particular Jordan was about signing onto projects and events, regardless of their payday.

"I brought him a deal three years ago for $100 million. All he had to do was, other than giving his name and likeness, make one two-hour appearance to announce the deal and he turned it down," Falk explained.

"God bless him," he continued, praising his former client for putting a lot of thought into the projects he chooses. "He’s been so successful, it gives him an opportunity to do whatever the hell he wants or not to do... I really admire that. He’s very, very selective in the things he wants to be involved in.”

MJ has recently been in the spotlight – first, for the emotional eulogy he gave at Kobe Bryant’s funeral, and more recently, for the ESPN 30 for 30 docu-series The Last Dance.

The 10-part series depicts the Chicago Bulls’ historic 1997-1998 season, which would be the team's last with NBA coach Phil Jackson. The season would also deliver Michael Jordan’s final NBA championship.