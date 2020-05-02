Here’s How Michael Jordan Felt Being Compared To One Of His Biggest Rivals In Basketball

ESPN’s The Last Dance has had basketball fans from all over glued to their television every Sunday night. Over the past two weekends, they’ve been able to relive Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls’ 1997-’98 season.

This Sunday’s (May 3) episode will touch on the Bulls’ 1992 NBA Finals appearance against the Portland Trail Blazers, and during a sneak peek of episodes five and six, Jordan speaks about going up against one of his biggest rivals and the Blazer’s star player, Clyde “The Glide” Drexler.



"Clyde was a threat. You know, I'm not saying he wasn't a threat," Jordan admits in the clip. "But me being compared to him, I took offense to that."

Prior to Game 1 of that series, Magic Johnson, who had recently retired from the Los Angeles Lakers and did play-by-play for the Finals, said he had a strong inkling that Jordan was going to have an insane game against the Blazers in the initial bout just to show who’s boss between him and Drexler.

"The night before game one, we're at Michael's house playing cards, and he says, 'You know what's going to happen tomorrow. I'mma give it to this dude,'" recalls Magic of Game 1 against the Blazers. "Michael didn't want anybody to have nothing over him.”

MJ did just that, as he scored six 3-pointers before halftime. He broke the record for most points in the first half of a playoff game, which he sealed with a now-iconic shrug. The Bulls went on to win that game and the series, while Jordan was named MVP for the second year in a row.

Watch the clip below.