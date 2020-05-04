LeBron James Goes Virtual To Accept Nickelodeon’s Generation Change Award

LeBron James got a real honor on a virtual stage when he accepted the 2020 Generation Change Award at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards.

The Los Angeles Lakers' power forward was selected for the award because of his philanthropic work through the LeBron James Family Foundation, which invests in education for youth in his hometown of Akron, Ohio.

“It's not about me, it's about you guys as well. I hope everyone is staying safe during these difficult times,” a fully-bearded James said in his virtual acceptance speech, according to PEOPLE. “It's an amazing time we're spending a lot of time with our families. There's nothing better than being with your family during difficult times.”

James, 35, also won “Favorite Male Athlete” during the Nickelodeon awards ceremony.