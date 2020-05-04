LeBron James Goes Virtual To Accept Nickelodeon’s Generation Change Award

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
LeBron James got a real honor on a virtual stage when he accepted the 2020 Generation Change Award at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards.
The Los Angeles Lakers' power forward was selected for the award because of his philanthropic work through the LeBron James Family Foundation, which invests in education for youth in his hometown of Akron, Ohio.
“It's not about me, it's about you guys as well. I hope everyone is staying safe during these difficult times,” a fully-bearded James said in his virtual acceptance speech, according to PEOPLE. “It's an amazing time we're spending a lot of time with our families. There's nothing better than being with your family during difficult times.”
James, 35, also won “Favorite Male Athlete” during the Nickelodeon awards ceremony.
The LeBron James Family Foundation opened the I Promise School in 2018 in Akron and currently educates more than 1,300 students. While serving at-risk youth, it also gives their parents the opportunity to get a high school diploma as well as enroll tuition-free at the University of Akron after graduation, ESPN reported.
The honor is not the only virtual ceremony James is involved in. Last week, the Los Angeles Laker announced he would be teaming up with education company XO Institute and all four major television networks to present #Graduate Together, to honor the Class of 2020.
Photo Credit: Harry How/Getty Images
