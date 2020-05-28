Why Kobe Bryant’s Hall Of Fame Ceremony Will Be Delayed

Kobe Bryant will not be inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame this year.

Due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the salute to the NBA legend is being pushed to 2021.

Bryant, who tragically died at the age of 41 in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26, was voted into the Hall of Fame in April. Enshrinement ceremonies for the elite class of 2020 were originally scheduled for Aug. 28 - 30 and then postponed to October of this year.

