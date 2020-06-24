Seven More NBA Players Test Positive For COVID-19

Against the backdrop of the amended 2019- 20 NBA season set to restart at the end of July, it has been reported that seven more players have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

According to ESPN, Denver Nuggets all-star Nikola Jokic and six others have tested positive for COVID-19. Jokic has reportedly been asymptomatic since the initial test.

ESPN’s Senior NBA Insider, Adrian Wojnarowski, followed up the claim on his Twitter on June 23 confirming that one Western Conference playoff team had four positive coronavirus tests in the last few weeks.