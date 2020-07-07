See Bubba Wallace’s Perfect Response After Trump’s Twitter Attack

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
From the coronavirus to horrific poll numbers, Trump is looking for every distraction possible to avoid facing his failures as president.
His latest target is NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace.
On July 6, Trump tweeted, “Has @BubbaWallace apologized to all of those great NASCAR drivers & officials who came to his aid, stood by his side, & were willing to sacrifice everything for him, only to find out that the whole thing was just another HOAX? That & Flag decision has caused lowest ratings EVER!”
Trump is referring to the support Wallace received after a noose was found in his garage at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama that had been tied into a noose. The noose was found in the stall by another member of Wallace’s team, who reported it to NASCAR officials.
The organization launched an investigation, according to ESPN on June 21. After just 48 hours, the FBI concluded Wallace was not the target of a hate crime because the noose had already been in the stall prior to Wallace’s use.
Nonetheless, NASCAR President Steve Phelps said in a statement that “the noose was real.”
Wallace responded to Trump on July 6 on Twitter, "Love over hate every day. Love should come naturally to as people are TAUGHT to hate. Even when it's hate from the POTUS. Love wins."
In better news, Beats by Dre also announced an endorsement deal with Bubba Wallace on July 6. Details of the campaign are limited but the company released a statement showing their support for the driver.
(Photo by Getty Images)
