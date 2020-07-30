Kansas City Quarterback Patrick Mahomes Officially Part Owner Of The Kansas City Royals

Super Bowl champion, and quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes has taken a stake in another team.

The 24-year-old, alongside the MLB Kansas City Royals team, announced on Tuesday (July 28) that Mahomes is now part-owner of the baseball team.

"I love this city and the people of this great town. This opportunity allows me to deepen my roots in this community, which is something I'm excited to do," he said in a statement released by the Royals.

