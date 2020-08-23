Nike And Kendrick Lamar Wish Kobe Bryant A Happy 42nd Birthday In New Ad

On August 23rd, what would have been Kobe Bryant’s 42nd birthday, Nike and Kendrick Lamar dropped a surprise Mamba Mentality video to celebrate the Laker legend.

Releasing the less than two-minute video on Twitter, the video is narrated by Grammy-nominated rapper, Kendrick Lamar and features clips of Kobe and Gianna Bryant, who both died on Jan. 26 in Calabasas, Calif. in a helicopter crash on their way to Mamba Academy.

“Kobe taught us to be better,” Nike captioned in their tweet. “A better scorer, better mentor, better father, better champion. Today, on his birthday, we continue his endless pursuit of better.

RELATED: Kobe Bryant Honored In New Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation Video