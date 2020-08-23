Kobe Bryant Honored In New Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation Video

To celebrate the late-Kobe Bryant’s life and career on what would have been his 42d birthday, Nike on Sunday (Aug. 23) launched "Mamba Week."

The celebration came a day after Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation relaunched, sharing a preview of a video honoring the life and legacy of the Lakers legend, who along with his daughter Gianna, died on Jan. 26 in a helicopter in Calabasas, Calif.

At 2:24 p.m. on Saturday (Aug. 22) the foundation shared a small clip of the honorable video produced by Nike. Launching the video at 2:24 p.m. held a special significance as it resembled the No. 2 Gianna wore for her youth basketball teams and the No. 24 one of the two numbers Kobe wore when playing with the Los Angeles Lakers.

