Lakes, Clippers Reportedly Want to Cancel the Rest of the NBA Season After Police Shooting of Jacob Blake

Players with the L.A. Lakers and L.A. Clippers voted not to continue with the remainder of their NBA season in protest of the police shooting of Jacob Blake, ending a day in which other teams in the league also opted not to play games on Wednesday night (Aug. 26). Other athletes have since followed suit. It is being called the greatest gesture of social justice by professional athletes ever.

CBS Sports, attributing to a tweet from Shams Charnia of The Athletic, reported that the players held a meeting Wednesday evening on the issue. More specific details of what transpired during the meeting are not known, but it was reported that Lakers forward LeBron James walked out of the meeting. The other NBA teams however voted to keep playing.