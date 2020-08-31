Former Georgetown Basketball Coach John Thompson Dies at 78

John Thompson, the former coach of Georgetown’s Men’s Basketball team died Monday at age 78, according to WJLA-TV.



Thompson was the first Black coach to win an NCAA title and had led the program through some of its most storied days. In 1984, he coached the Hoyas through their championship run over the Houston Cougars with the team helmed by Patrick Ewing, who is now Georgetown’s head coach.

Born in Washington D.C. Thompson was a standout center at Archbishop Carroll High School and played three city championships from 1958-60. After graduation he moved on to Providence College where he was part of its first NCAA Tournament team in 1964. Later that year he became eligible for the NBA draft and went to play two seasons for the Boston Celtics while they went on to two NBA Championships.

In 1966 he retired from playing and focused on coaching, beginning at St. Anthony High School that year and remaining until 1972. But he left for an opportunity to coach at Georgetown, a tenure that landed him in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame years later.



The Hoyas had been 3-23 the year before he took over, but he made drastic improvements to the team and within three seasons, made the NCAA tournament, at which they have been regulars for most of the past 45 years.



“I was given an opportunity and had intelligence enough to win, but I can list about five guys, had they been given that same opportunity, who I think would have won a national championship,” Thompson once said in an interview with WUSA-TV. “So I was sort of proud of the fact that I had represented more than the fact that I had done it myself.”