Minnesota Vikings Put $1 Million Social Justice Pledge To Work In Minneapolis

The Minnesota Vikings are giving $1 million, of the $5 million set aside for social justice causes, toward several initiatives in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, the team announced Tuesday (Sept. 8), according to ESPN.

The move comes three months after the team’s ownership, the Wilf family pledged funds in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd. The Vikings’ social justice committee makes decisions on how the money will be spent and which team members will be involved.

The Vikings announced in June that the $5 million would be committed toward social justice initiatives nationwide.

Among the initiatives that will benefit locally include All Square, a Minneapolis craft grilled cheese shop that assists people transitioning out of the criminal justice system; Project Success a program set in the schools that encourages students to take steps toward achievement; and People Serving People, an emergency shelter for Minneapolis families.

The Vikings had already announced the George Floyd Scholarship, which was given through a $125,000 endowment and will provide $5,000 each year for African American high school seniors in Minneapolis/St. Paul, according to CBS Minneapolis.



Floyd, 46, died May 25 when former police officer Derek Chauvin asphyxiated him by placing his knee on his neck. He was charged with second-degree murder. Three other officers, Tou Thao, J Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane were each charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder.

