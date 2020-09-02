Baltimore Ravens Urging Passage of George Floyd Justice In Policing Act

The Baltimore Ravens are calling on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for a vote on the George Floyd 2020 Justice in Policing Act, demanding arrests for the police officers involved in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor and the shooting of Jacob Blake.

Players and staff signed a letter to McConnell on Monday in support of the legislation which would overhaul qualified immunity for law enforcement, prohibit racial profiling, and ban no-knock warrants and chokeholds on the federal level among other provisions.

The bill passed in the House of Representatives by a margin of 236-181.



"I think the statement was really great, because it was very specific, and it outlined the things that we're going to do in terms of initiatives that we want to support," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said to reporters in a Zoom conference last week, according to USA Today.

A video in which players call for justice was also released by the team on Monday (Aug. 31). Quarterback Robert Griffin III, defensive end Calais Campbell, kicker Justin Tucker, linebacker Matthew Judon, and center Bradley Bozeman all appeared.