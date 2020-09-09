Colin Kaepernick Returns To Madden Game For First Time Since 2016

Colin Kaepernick has returned to "Madden NFL" for the first time since the 2016 season.

EA Sports shared the news in a statement on Sept. 8.

"Colin Kaepernick is one of the top free agents in football and a starting-caliber quarterback," the video game company said in a statement, according to NFL.com. "The team at EA SPORTS, along with millions of Madden NFL fans, want to see him back in our game. We've had a long relationship with Colin through Madden NFL and worked through our past soundtrack mistakes.”

