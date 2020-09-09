Colin Kaepernick Returns To Madden Game For First Time Since 2016

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
Colin Kaepernick has returned to "Madden NFL" for the first time since the 2016 season.
EA Sports shared the news in a statement on Sept. 8.
"Colin Kaepernick is one of the top free agents in football and a starting-caliber quarterback," the video game company said in a statement, according to NFL.com. "The team at EA SPORTS, along with millions of Madden NFL fans, want to see him back in our game. We've had a long relationship with Colin through Madden NFL and worked through our past soundtrack mistakes.”
RELATED: Colin Kaepernick Thanks LeBron James For ‘Solidarity’ Following NBA Walkout
"Knowing that our EA SPORTS experiences are platforms for players to create, we want to make Madden NFL a place that reflects Colin's position and talent, rates him as a starting QB, and empowers our fans to express their hopes for the future of football," EA Sports continued in their official statement.
Showing a preview of Colin Kaepernick, “Madden NFL 21” posted an image of the former Super Bowl quarterback turned social activist on Twitter.
RELATED: After Backlash, NFL Commissioner Encourages Teams To Sign Colin Kaepernick
NFL.com also reports that Kaepernick has remained a free agent following the 2016 season and did not appear in any "Madden NFL" games from 2017-2019 due to the company losing his licensing rights.
"We've worked with Colin to make this possible, and we're excited to bring it to all of you today," EA Sports said.
(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
