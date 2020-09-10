Dak Prescott Opens Up About Older Brother Commiting Suicide

Dak Prescott’s older brother passed away in April, but now the Dallas Cowboys quarterback is opening up about the circumstances of his death and how he is dealing with it.

During an emotional interview with In Depth with Graham Bensinger, Prescott said his brother Jace died at 31 from a suicide.

“I’ll never get another hug in my life like the ones he gave,” Prescott said.

According to Prescott, who was interviewed along with his brother Tad, the passing of their mother in 2013 due to colon cancer took a heavy toll on Jace.

“You can’t even put into words the burden,” Prescott said to Bensinger. “It’s something only Jace knew. And he didn’t necessarily share that. Jace never was really much of a talker.”

RELATED: Dak Prescott Calls For Release Of Black Death Row Inmate Julius Jones

He continued: “When something like that was a huge burden on him, he didn’t know how to share it — didn’t know how to be vulnerable about it.”

As a result of Jace’s death, Dak is encouraging people to reach out to their friends and family to help ease their burdens and talk about their internal struggles.

“He had a lot of burdens on him,” Prescott said. “He had a lot of tough things, and my sense of saying that is it showed me how vulnerable we have to be as humans, how open we have to be.

He continued: “Because our adversities, our struggles, what we go through is always gonna be too much for ourselves and maybe too much for even one or two people, but never too much for a community or too much for people in the family that you love. So you have to share these things.”