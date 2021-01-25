Serena Williams Debuts New Luggage Collection

On Monday (January 25), Serena Williams unveiled her latest collection for luggage and accessories brand titled Away.

The new line features a colorful campaign where the tennis legend and pieces from the collection are superimposed in front of reimagined landmarks such as the Eiffel Tower and Miami’s South Beach.

This is Willimas’ second line for the brand. The campaign is aimed to help people dream and prepare for when it’s once again safe to travel. The line includes polycarbonate suitcases, bags and accessories featuring a custom print intended to reflect Williams’ style.

“I can’t remember a time when I haven’t needed to jump from city to city for tennis and work, and I’ve come to cherish this extra time at home,” Williams told WWD.

“Spending time with my family is when I am at my happiest, and while ‘work from home’ has its own set of challenges, I focus on keeping a schedule and routine to make sure I can juggle everything.”

Williams also says since the start of the pandemic in America she’s been mostly at home, “My daughter and I love to use our imaginations to go anywhere we want from the comfort and safety of our backyard. The zoo has become our new favorite place ‘to go.’ This time has really allowed us to connect and play together, so I am very grateful.”

She added, “We had a lot of fun with this idea when doing the photo shoot for this collection. We really playfully re-created some of my favorite cities using backdrops, props and even a kiddie pool. While stuck at home, it’s been really fun to get creative and figure out new ways to satisfy our wanderlust.”

See Serena Williams’ new Away line below.