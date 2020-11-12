Cookout Invitation!: Serena Williams’ Husband Alexis Ohanian Reveals His Wife Taught Him About Washcloths And He's Converted

Photo! Mike Epps Gives First Look At Newborn Daughter, Indiana Rose Epps
The actor and his wife Kyra Robinson Epps posted photos on Instagram.
Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian has candidly opened up about the #1 hygiene lessons he’s learned from his wife. Keep scrolling to find out what it is!
Recently, while scrolling through his Twitter timeline, the 37-year-old businessman seemingly found humor in a tweet about the hygiene habits of white people.
A Twitter user questioned: “When showering are you a ‘full body washer,’ or an ‘armpits and genitals only’ person?”
Jokingly, Alexis responded to the initial tweet stating: “I wasn’t this bad, but my wife definitely taught me what a washcloth was.”
Take a look at the correspondence below:
Of course, with the swiftness of their keyboards, other Twitter users began to pry into his everyday washing practices. Apparently in good spirits—despite being roasted—Alexis responded.
One person questioned: “So question? Did every family member have their own bar of soap or did y’all scrub the same one against y’all bodies?”
Alexis replied, “LOL no siblings. Just me and that intrepid magical self-cleaning bar of soap.”
Another tweeted, “Marrying Serena Williams has changed your life for the better,” to which Alexis simply replied, “Obviously.”
We’re glad to know that Serena has been a good influence on her hubby since they tied the knot in 2017. Team washcloth all the way!
(Photo: IAN WEST/AFP via Getty Images)
