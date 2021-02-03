‘Courtside Karen’ Apologizes After Heckling LeBron James During NBA Game

‘Courtside Karen’ has apologized for heckling LeBron James during the Lakers game against the Atlanta Hawks on Monday (Feb.1).
Juliana Carlos, an Instagram influencer, was kicked out of the game after she decided to stand up and remove her mask to yell at James while sitting courtside.
Issuing a statement on Instagram on Tuesday (Feb. 2), Carlos attempted to take full responsibility for actions and said that “things escalated quickly.”
“I want to apologize for losing my cool and removing my mask in the heat of the moment,” she wrote, explaining that her actions were a response to naturally protecting and defending her sports fanatic husband. “Did I get defensive when that happened? Yes. Did I use offensive language when I could have taken the higher road? Yes.
RELATED: LeBron James Labels Heckler ‘Courtside Karen’ After Game Confrontation
ESPN reports four people sitting courtside, one who didn’t have a mask, were attempting to argue with James. Two of the people were identified as Juliana Carlos and her husband Chris Carlos the outlet reports. Juliana can allegedly be heard saying, "Shut the f--- up. Don't talk to my husband like that.”
It’s unclear what the NBA MVP said to her husband. But all four of the hecklers were kicked out of the game.
James later tweeted about the incident nicknaming Juliana “Courtside Karen.”
Barstool Sports obtained a video of “Courtside Karen” after she was kicked out that she uploaded on her IG story to try to explain what happened.
“So, I'm minding my own business, and Chris has been a Hawks fan forever. He's been watching the games for 10 years. Whatever, he has this issue with LeBron. I don't have an issue with LeBron. I don't give a f--- about LeBron.”
LeBron James and the Lakers were unfazed by the hecklers and went on to defeat the Atlanta Hawks 107-99.
(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
TRENDING IN NEWS
COMMENTS