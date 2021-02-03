‘Courtside Karen’ Apologizes After Heckling LeBron James During NBA Game

‘Courtside Karen’ has apologized for heckling LeBron James during the Lakers game against the Atlanta Hawks on Monday (Feb.1).

Juliana Carlos, an Instagram influencer, was kicked out of the game after she decided to stand up and remove her mask to yell at James while sitting courtside.

Issuing a statement on Instagram on Tuesday (Feb. 2), Carlos attempted to take full responsibility for actions and said that “things escalated quickly.”

“I want to apologize for losing my cool and removing my mask in the heat of the moment,” she wrote, explaining that her actions were a response to naturally protecting and defending her sports fanatic husband. “Did I get defensive when that happened? Yes. Did I use offensive language when I could have taken the higher road? Yes.