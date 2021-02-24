Russell Westbrook Will Open High Schools And Middle Schools In Los Angeles

Washington Wizards star Russell Westbrook is partnering with L.A. Promise Fund to open schools in Los Angeles.

In a statement to PEOPLE, Westbrook said, "I've realized through the work with my [Why Not? Foundation] how often schools in underserved communities lack the resources and funding needed to support their students."

He continued, "I not only want to inspire and empower these students but I want to help provide the essential and necessary resources to set them up for success beyond the classroom.”



The 32-year-old California native also added, "My goal in partnering with the LA Promise Fund is to ensure our South L.A. students are ready for college and, ultimately, success in a 21st-century career."

Veronica Melvin, president of L.A. Promise Fund, told PEOPLE about the partnership, "We all know Russell Westbrook's accomplishments on the court. His pledge to the LA Promise Fund Schools and the South L.A. community demonstrates his deep commitment off the court to uplift the community and positively change lives.”



A press release states The Russell Westbrook Why Not? Academy will open schools in South Los Angeles from grades 6 through 12. Westbrook will also sit on the school board.



Westbrook is also going to educate the masses outside of the public school system. He recently announced that he partnered with History Channel to executive produce a historical documentary on the 1921 Tulsa race massacre.