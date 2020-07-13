Russell Westbrook Delivers Important Message After Testing Positive For The Coronavirus

against the at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Mar. 2, 2020 in New York City.

The Houston Rockets star is currently quarantining.

Published 10 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

As the NBA is planning to restart, one of the biggest basketball stars in the world, Russell Westbrook, has tested positive for COVID-19.

The 31-year-old issued a powerful statement, begging people to take the virus seriously, "I tested positive for COVID-19 prior to my team's departure to Orlando. I'm currently feeling well, quarantined, and looking forward to rejoining my teammates when I am cleared.Thank you all for the well wishes and continued support.”

He closed with, “Please take the virus seriously. Be safe. Mask up. #whynot" 

The Houston Rockets guard was scheduled to arrive in Orlando, Florida where the players are being kept in a bubble to resume the season on July 31 at Walt Disney World Resort. He was tested for the virus before his departure and it came back positive.  

