Russell Westbrook Delivers Important Message After Testing Positive For The Coronavirus

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
As the NBA is planning to restart, one of the biggest basketball stars in the world, Russell Westbrook, has tested positive for COVID-19.
The 31-year-old issued a powerful statement, begging people to take the virus seriously, "I tested positive for COVID-19 prior to my team's departure to Orlando. I'm currently feeling well, quarantined, and looking forward to rejoining my teammates when I am cleared.Thank you all for the well wishes and continued support.”
He closed with, “Please take the virus seriously. Be safe. Mask up. #whynot"
RELATED: NBA Players Reportedly Split On Restarting Season
The Houston Rockets guard was scheduled to arrive in Orlando, Florida where the players are being kept in a bubble to resume the season on July 31 at Walt Disney World Resort. He was tested for the virus before his departure and it came back positive.
(Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
"When my teacher asks me a question thinking I'm not paying attention, but I get it right."
COMMENTS