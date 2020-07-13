Russell Westbrook Delivers Important Message After Testing Positive For The Coronavirus

As the NBA is planning to restart, one of the biggest basketball stars in the world, Russell Westbrook, has tested positive for COVID-19.

The 31-year-old issued a powerful statement, begging people to take the virus seriously, "I tested positive for COVID-19 prior to my team's departure to Orlando. I'm currently feeling well, quarantined, and looking forward to rejoining my teammates when I am cleared.Thank you all for the well wishes and continued support.”

He closed with, “Please take the virus seriously. Be safe. Mask up. #whynot"