Tiger Woods Transferred to Los Angeles’ Cedars-Sinai Hospital After Undergoing Surgery For Crash Injuries

According to the Chief Medical Officer at Harbor-UCLA, Dr. Anish Mahajan, Woods would continue to see “orthopedic care and recovery” at the new hospital, an official statement confirmed on Thursday (Feb. 25).

Professional golfer, Tiger Woods , has been transferred from Harbor-UCLA Medical Center where he underwent surgery after his Tuesday morning (Feb. 23) car crash, to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

"On behalf of our staff, it was an honor to provide orthopedic care trauma care to one of our generation's greatest athletes," Mahajan said. "Harbor-UCLA Medical Center is a teaching hospital and one of only five Level 1 Trauma Centers in Los Angeles County."

Cedars-Sinai reports that they are also a level 1 trauma center, as stated on the hospital’s website.

On Tuesday morning, Woods was involved in a single-car rollover accident in the California suburb of Rancho Palos Verdes.

Law enforcement officials reported that his car was traveling downhill when it hit a sign in the center divider, it then cut through a tree, and landed in the brush alongside the road with “major damage.”

First responders had to free Woods from his vehicle after it flipped over several times.

He was transported to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, he underwent an emergency surgery for “significant orthopedic injuries to his right lower extremity,” Dr. Mahajan shared in a statement posted on the athlete’s Twitter page Tuesday night.

