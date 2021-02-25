Tiger Woods Won’t Face Charges For Car Crash

Tiger Woods is recovering from an extensive surgery after a single-rollover car crash in a Los Angeles suburb left him with significant injuries. However, there were some questions if Woods may have been speeding but now it’s being reported that the crash was completely accidental.

According to PEOPLE, during a virtual press briefing on Feb. 24, Wednesday, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said the crash was "purely an accident."

Villanuev also added, "We don't contemplate any charges whatsoever. This remains an accident. An accident is not a crime. They do happen, unfortunately."

Villanueva also stated that Woods showed no evidence of being imparied in any way.

As previously reported, Woods, 45, had been attending the Genesis Golf Invitational in Pacific Palisades, Calif. Villanueva said that Woods had hit the median of the roadway he was on early Tuesday morning, careened across the road, which is a steep downward curve, and rolled over several times. A neighbor called 911 and showed emergency responders where the car was.

Woods suffered serious injuries to both legs and paramedics moved him by ambulance to Harbor UCLA Medical Center, the closest trauma center. Thankfully, he suffered no other life threatening injuries.

RELATED: Tiger Woods’ Son Hits Signature Fist Pump After Twinning At First Tournament Together

According to ESPN, Dr. Anish Mahajan of Harbor-UCLA Medical Center confirmed that Woods had several “open fractures” to his lower right leg. During an emergency surgery, the pro-golfer had a rod placed in his tibia and screws and pins inserted in his foot and ankle.

On Feb. 24, a statement was posted on Woods’ official Twitter account saying that he was “awake, responsive, and recovering in his hospital room.”

It’s unknown if Tiger Woods, who just had back surgery in December, will be able to continue playing golf.