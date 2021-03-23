Tiger Woods Accident Update: Investigation Shows He Didn't Hit The Brakes

Last month, Tiger Woods suffered severe injuries from a single-car accident. Now investigators reportedly believe Woods didn’t use his brakes and never took his foot off the gas during the crash.



TMZ reports that the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has examined the black box from the pro golfer’s SUV and footage from surveillance cameras. As BET previously reported, Woods was conscious when first responders extracted him from his vehicle, which had veered off the road and rolled over. During an emergency surgery at the Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, Woods had a rod placed in his tibia and screws and pins inserted in his foot and ankle. At the time of the accident, Woods was recovering from back surgery he had in December.

Authorities made it clear that there was no evidence of impairment and Woods was not being charged with a crime.



Woods told authorities he had no recollection of the crash, and now with TMZ’s sources reportedly concluding that Woods never hit his brakes, there is speculation as to whether or not Woods was conscious when he lost control of the car.