PACIFIC PALISADES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: Tiger Woods of the United States plays his second shot on the par 4, first hole during the first round of the Genesis Invitational at the Riviera Country Club on February 13, 2020 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

Tiger Woods Accident Update: Investigation Shows He Didn't Hit The Brakes

The pro golfer was severely injured in the Feb. 23 crash.

Published 14 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

Last month, Tiger Woods suffered severe injuries from a single-car accident. Now investigators reportedly believe Woods didn’t use his brakes and never took his foot off the gas during the crash.

TMZ reports that the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has examined the black box from the pro golfer’s SUV and footage from surveillance cameras. As BET previously reported, Woods was conscious when first responders extracted him from his vehicle, which had veered off the road and rolled over. During an emergency surgery at the Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, Woods had a rod placed in his tibia and screws and pins inserted in his foot and ankle. At the time of the accident,  Woods was recovering from back surgery he had in December. 

Authorities made it clear that there was no evidence of impairment and Woods was not being charged with a crime.

Woods told authorities he had no recollection of the crash, and now with TMZ’s sources reportedly concluding that Woods never hit his brakes, there is speculation as to whether or not Woods was conscious when he lost control of the car.

