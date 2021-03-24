Trending:

Mike Tyson Says Evander Holyfield Fight Is Happening

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 09: Heavyweight boxing legends Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield attend the 19th annual Harold and Carole Pump Foundation Gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on August 09, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

Mike Tyson Says Evander Holyfield Fight Is Happening

The news comes just a day after the bout seemed dead.

Published Yesterday

Written by Paul Meara

After some deliberation, Mike Tyson says he will be fighting Evander Holyfield on May 29.

The news is a complete turnaround after Holyfield’s camp claimed a day ago that negotiations over the bout between the two legendary boxers were dead.

"I just want everybody to know the fight is on with me and Holyfield," Tyson said during an Instagram Live session with Haute Living. "Holyfield's a humble man I know that and he's a man of God but I'm God's man. Listen, I'm going to be successful May 29."

RELATED: Evander Holyfield Wants A Mike Tyson Rematch

Holyfield’s people have not confirmed the new fight news, but on Monday (March 22), Evander’s manager issued a statement claiming the talks had “fallen apart” between the two sides.

"We were negotiating in good faith all along and it appears we just ended up wasting our time," Kris Lawrence said.

The fight, if it is confirmed, is slated to take place at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

(Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN NEWS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Latest in news