Mike Tyson Says Evander Holyfield Fight Is Happening

After some deliberation, Mike Tyson says he will be fighting Evander Holyfield on May 29.

The news is a complete turnaround after Holyfield’s camp claimed a day ago that negotiations over the bout between the two legendary boxers were dead.

"I just want everybody to know the fight is on with me and Holyfield," Tyson said during an Instagram Live session with Haute Living. "Holyfield's a humble man I know that and he's a man of God but I'm God's man. Listen, I'm going to be successful May 29."

Holyfield’s people have not confirmed the new fight news, but on Monday (March 22), Evander’s manager issued a statement claiming the talks had “fallen apart” between the two sides.

"We were negotiating in good faith all along and it appears we just ended up wasting our time," Kris Lawrence said.

The fight, if it is confirmed, is slated to take place at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.