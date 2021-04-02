BIG3 Basketball League Returns To The Court This Summer

After shutting down the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, BIG3 Basketball is coming back this summer. The heads of the popular 3-on-3 league will kick off its fourth season on July 10, at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas

Games will also be held on the campus of Xavier University of Louisiana, an HBCU. The star-studded summer pro league founded by hop legend Ice Cube and entertainment executive Jeff Kwatinetz will bring all the hard-nose, in-your-face basketball that fans missed over the past year.

“After a challenging year, we can’t wait to have our players back on the court for the best BIG3 season yet – where the world’s top competitors come together on one court and provide fans with an unmatched entertainment experience. We are excited to bring the BIG3 to two basketball-rich cities and we know our players will put on a show,” said BIG3 Co-Founders, Ice Cube, and Jeff Kwatinetz in a statement.

“We always want to partner with the best, so we are thrilled to team up once again with CBS to showcase the BIG3 game with first-class production.” said BIG3 CEO, Chris Hannan. “We are happy to have two great host cities in Las Vegas and New Orleans for our fourth season, bringing our fast paced and one-of-a-kind game back to fans across the country.”

To make this season even more exciting, the minimum age limit for the BIG3 was changed from 27 years old to 22, opening the league up to both non-professional and professional athletes. Also, “Bring the Fire” which was announced as an addition last year, allows players to challenge a foul by playing one-on-one.



