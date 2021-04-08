Alvin Kamara Rookie Contract Money Totaling $75 Million Never Spent, Lives Off Endorsement Contracts

Alvin Kamara is a star in the NFL, but he may consider another gig after he retires: teaching financial literacy.

During an interview for Uninterrupted’s Kneading Dough series, the four-time Pro Bowl running back explained how he understands the value of money and the importance of working hard.

“I’ve always known the value of a dollar,” the 25-year-old said. “As a kid, I saw my mom work multiple jobs only to be able to afford the bare essentials.”

Kamara’s life experiences have made him furgal. That’s why after he received his signing bonus, Alvin reveals he only treated himself to a chicken wing dinner.

“I’m like, ‘Okay, this is more than I’ve ever had. My mom ain’t never had this much,’” he said.

“It would be a shame if I got this and lost it. I’m gonna keep doing the same thing I’ve been doing — [spending on] what I need and that’s it. I’m not about to go over the top, I’m not gonna live beyond my means.”

Kamara also reveals that he hasn’t spent any money he earned from his rookie contract and only uses cash from his endorsement deals. He’s also particular to who he lends his brand to.

“I want to be a partner. I want it to be a real relationship to where it’s not just a one-off thing,” he said. “All the brands that I work with I can call directly and talk to a CEO or somebody high up and have a regular conversation with them. It’s almost like a family. We’re working together, but we care for each other.”

Finally, Kamara said he keeps track of all his money and is in total charge of his finances.

“I keep it close like that because of the loaf of bread and peanut butter. I had to do it [before] and I’ll do it again if I have to,” he relayed. “But there’s no reason I should have to do that again.”

Watch the full interview segment below.