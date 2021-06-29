JuVaughn Harrison Wins Two Impressive Titles And Is Headed To The Olympics

JuVaughn Harrison has officially stamped his ticket to Tokyo after winning two U.S. titles on Sunday (June 27), also placing himself in history.

Harrison won the high jump with a clearance of 7’7.75” during the afternoon and returned to compete in the long jump about six hours later, winning that with a career best of 27’9.50”.

The 22-year-old nicknamed “Mr. Jumps,” hasn’t lost a high jump competition since March 30, 2019, which inbetween, includes 15 straight competitions.

WIth his double qualification, Harrison becomes the first man in U.S. history since Jim Thorpe (1912) to represent Team USA in both the long jump and high jump at the Olympics.

"It means a lot," he said, according to USA Today. "That's a lot of years, for somebody not to do it."