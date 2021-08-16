Trending:

CHARLOTTE, NC - FEBRUARY 15: Quavo handles the ball during the 2019 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game at Bojangles Coliseum on February 16, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

Watch Quavo Flex His Basketball Skills During A Pickup Game In Brooklyn

The Migos member blocked a shot and stole the ball.

Written by BET Staff

Quavo is known for his love of basketball and  that was made clear during a street game in Brooklyn, New York. 

In a video from DJ Akademiks, the Migos rapper is seen playing ball with fans in Brooklyn. One fan tried to go for a shot attempt but was quickly blocked by Quavo who then stole the ball.

Akademiks wrote in the caption, “Why #quavo do this dude like this.” 

However, the crowd seemed to love it and the guy who had the ball stolen from him had an epic reaction. 

See below:

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

