Watch Quavo Flex His Basketball Skills During A Pickup Game In Brooklyn

Quavo is known for his love of basketball and that was made clear during a street game in Brooklyn, New York.

In a video from DJ Akademiks, the Migos rapper is seen playing ball with fans in Brooklyn. One fan tried to go for a shot attempt but was quickly blocked by Quavo who then stole the ball.



RELATED: Quavo And Martell Cognac Join Forces For The Culture With ‘Make Your Statement’ Movement

Akademiks wrote in the caption, “Why #quavo do this dude like this.”

However, the crowd seemed to love it and the guy who had the ball stolen from him had an epic reaction.

See below: