Watch Quavo Flex His Basketball Skills During A Pickup Game In Brooklyn

Quavo is known for his love of basketball and that was made clear during a street game in Brooklyn, New York.
In a video from DJ Akademiks, the Migos rapper is seen playing ball with fans in Brooklyn. One fan tried to go for a shot attempt but was quickly blocked by Quavo who then stole the ball.
Akademiks wrote in the caption, “Why #quavo do this dude like this.”
However, the crowd seemed to love it and the guy who had the ball stolen from him had an epic reaction.
See below:
(Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)
