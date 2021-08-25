Serena Williams Withdraws From US Open Due to Leg Injury

Citing an injury, tennis icon Serena Williams has officially withdrawn from the U.S. Open.

In June, the 39-year-old Grand Slam singles record holder tore her hamstring during the first set of her first-round match against Belarussian Aliaksandra Sasnovich at Wimbledon. She slipped along the baseline and turned her ankle, causing an injury. Williams tried to continue playing but was in too much pain. She has not played since.

"After careful consideration and following the advice of my doctors and medical team, I have decided to withdraw from the US Open to allow my body to heal completely from a torn hamstring,” Williams said in an Aug. 25 statement on Instagram. "New York is one of the most exciting cities in the world and one of my favorite places to play -- I'll miss seeing the fans but will be cheering everyone from afar."

