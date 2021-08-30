Tiger Woods-Owned Golf Putter Sells For Record Price

A practice putter that was designed for Tiger Woods’ use has sold for the highest price tag ever for a golf club.

ESPN reports that the piece of sports memorabilia was bid on via Golden Age Golf Auctions and eventually reached a final price of $393,300. According to auction house co-owner Ryan Carey, who facilitated the sale, there are only about seven red-dot practice putters that Cameron designed for the legendary golfer with him producing one or two backups each year they worked together.

Bidding for the putter began at $25,000 and jumped up from $152,897 about 23 hours before the eight-day “Summer 2021” auction closed. The Action Network reports it’s the most expensive price for a club ever paid.

The most expensive piece of golf memorabilia sold on record is a Horton Smith Masters green jacket that went for $682,000 in 2013.

Scotty Cameron is a renowned putter maker, which has been used by many stars of the sport, including Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson and Woods.