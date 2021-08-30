Trending:

Tiger Woods-Owned Golf Putter Sells For Record Price

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 23: Tiger Woods of the United States reacts during the trophy presentation ceremony after winning the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club on September 23, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The club is the most expensive ever.

PUBLISHED ON : AUGUST 30, 2021 / 05:46 PM

Written by Paul Meara

A practice putter that was designed for Tiger Woods’ use has sold for the highest price tag ever for a golf club.

ESPN reports that the piece of sports memorabilia was bid on via Golden Age Golf Auctions and eventually reached a final price of $393,300. According to auction house co-owner Ryan Carey, who facilitated the sale, there are only about seven red-dot practice putters that Cameron designed for the legendary golfer with him producing one or two backups each year they worked together.

Bidding for the putter began at $25,000 and jumped up from $152,897 about 23 hours before the eight-day “Summer 2021” auction closed. The Action Network reports it’s the most expensive price for a club ever paid.

RELATED: Tiger Woods Says He Has Not Reached GOAT Status Yet

The most expensive piece of golf memorabilia sold on record is a Horton Smith Masters green jacket that went for $682,000 in 2013.

Scotty Cameron is a renowned putter maker, which has been used by many stars of the sport, including Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson and Woods.

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

