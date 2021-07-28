Tiger Woods Says He Has Not Reached GOAT Status Yet

Golf superstar Tiger Woods doesn’t think he has reached elite status yet.

The 82-time PGA Tour winner isn’t considered himself to be the Greatest of All Time (GOAT) and explained why on the Tuesday (July 27) episode of Golf Digest’s "A Round with Tiger: Celebrity Lessons."

“I’m not the GOAT,” the 45-year-old said to retired NBA superstar Dwyane Wade who was a guest on the episode,

“Certain people will say, 'The GOAT! The Greatest of All Time!' And you will say, 'Well, I'm not because of...' you have your reasons,” Wade responded.

But Woods humbly rejected the comment, “No, I’m not there yet.”

As Wade continued to ponder on if the 41-time European Tour winner would eventually reach GOAT status, Woods simply responded again and again saying, “I’m not done.”